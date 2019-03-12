UFC Connected: Gunnar Nelson, Volkan Oezdemir, Marc Diakiese, and Nad Narimani

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode we go inside Iceland’s premier gym – Mjolnir, in ‘Battlegrounds.’ Home to UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson, the state of the art facility has become a desired location for international fighters, and a pivotal influence on the regions growing MMA scene.

Swiss Light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir gives his insight into the mind of a fighter in ‘Warrior Code.’

In ‘My Moment’ Marc ‘Bonecrusher’ Diakiese details his spectacular knockout win in London. And we look back at the ‘Debut Day’ of up-and-coming British featherweight – Nad Narimani.

UFC Connected is a monthly magazine show that profiles the fighters and events from the world’s leading MMA promotion. With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.