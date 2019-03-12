HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor arrested in Miami on robbery, criminal mischief charges

featuredValentina Shevchenko makes first flyweight title defense at UFC 238 in Chicago

Eddie Alvarez - ONE Heart of the Lion

featuredEddie Alvarez: There is a serious shift going on in MMA; you have to test free agency

featuredJunior Dos Santos blasts Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier, open to Francis Ngannou fight

UFC Connected: Gunnar Nelson, Volkan Oezdemir, Marc Diakiese, and Nad Narimani

March 11, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode we go inside Iceland’s premier gym – Mjolnir, in ‘Battlegrounds.’ Home to UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson, the state of the art facility has become a desired location for international fighters, and a pivotal influence on the regions growing MMA scene.

Swiss Light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir gives his insight into the mind of a fighter in ‘Warrior Code.’

In ‘My Moment’ Marc ‘Bonecrusher’ Diakiese details his spectacular knockout win in London. And we look back at the ‘Debut Day’ of up-and-coming British featherweight – Nad Narimani.

TRENDING > UFC owners return $400 million investment from Saudi Arabia

UFC Connected is a monthly magazine show that profiles the fighters and events from the world’s leading MMA promotion. With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA