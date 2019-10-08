UFC Connected: Go cageside with Israel Adesanya

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of UFC Connected, explore what makes up the “Warrior Code” of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Take a “Front Row” seat in Adelaide with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for Shogun Rua vs Tyson Pedro. In Fight Nation, journalist Nick Peet explores why Australia has become a powerhouse region for MMA. And Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood shares his unique perspective of the fight game in “Coach’s Corner.”

