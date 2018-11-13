UFC Connected Featuring Darren Stewart, Alessio Di Chirico, and Carlo Pedersoli

(Courtesy of UFC)

This episode of UFC Connected features UFC middleweight Darren Stewart at his home in East London and find out what has been the key to his success in 2018 in ‘Fighter Focus.’

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode includes regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of all aspects within the UFC.

UFC analyst, Dan Hardy lists his favorite signature submissions in ‘Take 5’, and in ‘Battle Grounds’ we go inside Italy’s front running fight team at the Gloria Fight Centre in Rome.