UFC Connected: Episode 10 – Mirsad Bektic, Abu Azaitar, and UFC Fight Night Hamburg

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode we join UFC featherweight Mirsad Bektic on the return to his birth country Bosnia and Herzegovina – years after war separated him from his family in ‘Fighter Focus’.

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode includes regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of all aspects within the UFC.

We join UFC newcomer Abu Azaitar on his ‘Debut Day’ in Hamburg, and MMA Journalist Nick Peet delves into the history of the Netherlands as a ‘Fight Nation’ in the UFC.