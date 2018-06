UFC Connected: An All-Access Look Back at UFC Liverpool

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode, we take an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool in ‘Fight Night Follow Up’ and the impressive debut of Italian Carlo Pedersoli. UFC Liverpool took place on May 27 at Echo Arena in England. Rising star Darren Till defeated former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the fight card’s main event.

