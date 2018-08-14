UFC Connected Features the All-Time Heavyweight Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode UFC Connected brings you an all access review of UFC Fight Night Hamburg in ‘Fight Night Follow Up’.

In ‘My Moment’ UFC featherweight Makwan ‘Mr. Finland’ Amirkhani recalls the unforgettable 8-second knockout from his UFC Debut.

And we ‘Take 5’ with UFC analyst Dan Hardy to find out his all-time favorite heavyweight first round finishes.

UFC Connected is a monthly magazine show that profiles the fighters and events from the world’s leading MMA promotion.

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode includes regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of all aspects within the UFC.