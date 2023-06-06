UFC confirms return to Paris

PRESS RELEASE: Paris, France – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, has confirmed its return to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 2, at the Accor Arena, continuing its commitment to bring world-class MMA events to the nation’s capital.

Tickets for the landmark event will go on general sale at 10 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 23, via Accor Arena. Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain access at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

VIP Experience packages which include VIP access, all-inclusive hospitality and meet and greets, will be available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

UFC President Dana White said, “After fifteen years in the making, our first show in Paris was insane!!! Sold out event and the fans and atmosphere were incredible. The arena was packed from the first fight of the night with everyone on their feet and I can’t wait to deliver another unforgettable night.”

The UFC’s first Paris event featured Cyril Gane

Last year, UFC, in coordination with Fédération Française de Boxe (FFB), hosted its first-ever event in France following the regulation of MMA in January 2020. The sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE vs. TUIVASA took place in the Accor Arena, attended by over 15,000 fans, generating €33.4 million in economic output for the Paris region.

Conor McGregor: What the heck is going on?

French MMA continues to reach new heights as last year saw fan favourite Ciryl Gane fight for UFC’s heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou and subsequently put on a powerful performance in front of a home crowd as he defeated Australia’s Tai Tuivasa. While Nice’s Manon Fiorot, ranked No.2 UFC women’s flyweight, went from strength to strength, defeating Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia. With many more French prospects in the mix, including middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov, who aims to climb the rankings this year.

Fans are advised to register their interest for the event early via UFC.com/Paris to secure their tickets in advance and to follow @UFCFRA on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest updates.