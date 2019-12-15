HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman standing over Colby Covington at UFC 245

featuredKamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

Alexander Volkanovski rocks Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAlexander Volkanovski chops down Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAmanda Nunes decisions Germaine de Randamie to retain bantamweight title at UFC 245

UFC 245 Usman vs Covignton live results

featuredUFC 245 Live Results: Usman vs. Covington (results & fight stats)

UFC confirms Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw in UFC 245 main event

December 15, 2019
Following the third round in Saturday’s UFC 245 main event title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, the challenger returned to his corner and told his cornermen that he thought that his jaw was broken. He fought for another nine minutes and ten seconds before being stopped by Usman in the fifth round.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Covington suffered a broken jaw and was transported from the venue to a hospital.

“Covington does have a broken jaw,” said White. “To have a broken jaw in either the second or third round and almost finish the fight is pretty impressive.”

Shortly after White finished answering questions, a press officer with the promotion informed the media that doctors at the hospital initially stated that Covington did not suffer a facial fracture, but further evaluation revealed that he did.

“Following an addendum medical report completed regarding Colby Covington, it has been determined that he has suffered a non-displaced midline mandible fracture,” the UFC released in a statement.

Dana White praises Colby Covington and confirms his broken jaw

