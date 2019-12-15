UFC confirms Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw in UFC 245 main event

Following the third round in Saturday’s UFC 245 main event title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, the challenger returned to his corner and told his cornermen that he thought that his jaw was broken. He fought for another nine minutes and ten seconds before being stopped by Usman in the fifth round.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Covington suffered a broken jaw and was transported from the venue to a hospital.

“Covington does have a broken jaw,” said White. “To have a broken jaw in either the second or third round and almost finish the fight is pretty impressive.”

Shortly after White finished answering questions, a press officer with the promotion informed the media that doctors at the hospital initially stated that Covington did not suffer a facial fracture, but further evaluation revealed that he did.

“Following an addendum medical report completed regarding Colby Covington, it has been determined that he has suffered a non-displaced midline mandible fracture,” the UFC released in a statement.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

Dana White praises Colby Covington and confirms his broken jaw

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)