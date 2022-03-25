UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus weigh-in results: All fighters officially make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio officially weighed in on Friday morning. The event is headlined by a heavyweight clash No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 9 ranked Chris Daukaus.

Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) has won five of his last six bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last outing at UFC 266 in September. Daukaus (12-4) had a five-fight winning streak snapped in his last fight, losing to Derrick Lewis by knockout in December.

Daukaus officially weighed in a 243 pounds while Blaydes tipped the scales at at 259 pound.

Jorge Masvidal pleads not guilty to charges, wants trial by jury

UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs Chris Daukaus (243)

Alexa Grasso (125) vs Joanne Wood (125)

Askar Askarov (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Matt Brown (170.5)

Ilir Latifi (239.5) vs Aleksei Oleinik (246)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Viacheslav Borschev (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET):

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Jennifer Maia (126)

Max Griffin (171) vs Neil Magny (170)

Sara McMann (135) vs Karol Rosa (135)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs Chris Gutierrez (135)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (126)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (185) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

Luis Saldana (145) vs Bruno Souza (144)

Paige VanZant knows she’ll never fight in the UFC again: ‘They don’t pay enough’