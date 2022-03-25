UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio officially weighed in on Friday morning. Friday afternoon, they’ll step on the scales during the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight clash No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 9 ranked Chris Daukaus.

Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) has won five of his last six bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last outing at UFC 266 in September. Daukaus (12-4) had a five-fight winning streak snapped in his last fight, losing to Derrick Lewis by knockout in December.

Jorge Masvidal pleads not guilty to charges, wants trial by jury

UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)