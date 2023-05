UFC Charlotte Weigh-in Face-Off: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida

UFC Charlotte headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida squared off on Friday ahead of their main event showdown. The two heavyweight contenders will rock the Octagon on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Nate Diaz will be tested for marijuana by Texas Commission

UFC Charlotte Weigh-in Face-Off