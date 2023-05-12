HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jarzinho Rozenstruik UFC Charlotte weigh in

featuredUFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida weigh-in video

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

featuredUFC Charlotte: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida official weigh-ins results

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredWatch Valentina Shevchenko beach workout | VIDEO

featuredLogan Paul offers to pay legal bills of lookalike lawsuit vs. Nate Diaz

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida weigh-in video

May 12, 2023
NoNo Comments

The fighters weighed in for UFC Charlotte Rozenstruik vs. Almeida on Friday. Following the weigh-in, fans were left with one less fight and two bouts where fighters missed weight.

The UFC Charlotte main event still features powerful heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, as each man looks for an impressive finish on Saturday to help move up the heavyweight ranks.

One fight was canceled mid-weigh-ins when the bout between Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez was nixed because of “weight management” issues on Rodriguez’s side.

Nate Diaz declares himself the best UFC fighter ever

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida weigh-in video

Click here for full written UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida weigh-in results.

(UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker