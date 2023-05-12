UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida weigh-in video

The fighters weighed in for UFC Charlotte Rozenstruik vs. Almeida on Friday. Following the weigh-in, fans were left with one less fight and two bouts where fighters missed weight.

The UFC Charlotte main event still features powerful heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, as each man looks for an impressive finish on Saturday to help move up the heavyweight ranks.

One fight was canceled mid-weigh-ins when the bout between Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez was nixed because of “weight management” issues on Rodriguez’s side.

