UFC Charlotte Results: Jailton Almeida stops Bigi Boy

In a night filled with explosive knockouts and dominant performances, the UFC Charlotte main event and co-main event left fans on the edge of their seats.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the feared heavyweight striker from Suriname, faced off against Jailton Almeida in the main event. Rozenstruik came out strong, fending off an early takedown attempt by Almeida.

The Brazilian didn’t give up, eventually taking Rozenstruik to the canvas. He quickly moved to mount and pummeled the bigger man, forcing him to give up his back. Almeida sunk a rear-naked choke less than four minutes into the fight for the win.

With such an impressive win, the UFC’s No. 12 ranked heavyweight wants to keep the momentum going.

“I want somebody with another heavy hand,” he said. “How about Tai Tuivasa? I want another challenge.”

The UFC Charlotte co-main event featured a match-up between Anthony Smith and Johny Walker, two light heavyweight contenders looking to regain title contention. Smith came out aggressively, pressuring Walker and landing solid strikes in the early exchanges. However, Walker quickly turned the tables with a flurry of his own that had Smith on the defensive.

The two continued to trading shots throughout, but it was Walker doing most of the damage. He attacked with calf kicks throughout the three-round fight, causing Smith to visibly weaken.

Walker kept attacking, adding jumping knees and head kicks into the mix, relentlessly trying to finish the fight. Try as he might, he was unable to put Smith away, settling for a unanimous decision.

Watch Valentina Shevchenko beach workout | VIDEO

UFC Charlotte Full Results

Main card

Jailton Almeida defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 3:43

Johnny Walker defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ian Garry defeated Daniel Rodriguez via TKO, Round 1 – 2:57

Carlos Ulberg defeated Ihor Potieria via TKO, Round 1 – 2:09

Alex Morono defeated Tim Means via submission (guillotine), Round 2 – 2:09

Preliminary card