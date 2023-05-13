UFC Charlotte Live Results – Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

UFC Charlotte results begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 13, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Click on the fight below in the UFC Charlotte Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Charlotte results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Charlotte fight card is headlined by a heavyweight throwdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The co-main event is a pivotal light heavyweight bout between Top 10 ranked Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

How to Watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

Main card begins at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Preliminary card beings at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Charlotte Live Results

UFC Charlotte Live Results Rozenstruik vs Almeida

Main card

Jailton Almeida defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 3:43

Johnny Walker defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ian Garry defeated Daniel Rodriguez via TKO, Round 1 – 2:57

Carlos Ulberg defeated Ihor Potieria via TKO, Round 1 – 2:09

Alex Morono defeated Tim Means via submission (guillotine), Round 2 – 2:09

Preliminary card

Matt Brown defeated Court McGee via KO, Round 1 – 4:09

Karl Williams defeated Chase Sherman via unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 29-28)

Douglas Silva de Andrade defeated Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mandy Bohm def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (27-28, 28-27, 28-27)

Bryan Battle defeated Gabe Green via KO, Round 1 – 0:14

Tainara Lisboa defeated Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (rear-naked choke), round 3 – 4:20

<p></p> <p></p>