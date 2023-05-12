HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Charlotte: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida official weigh-ins results

May 12, 2023
The UFC hosts a fight night from Charlotte, NC on Saturday, returning to the state for the first time in many years. The main event is headlined by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

But before anyone could fight, they first had to make weight.

One fight was canceled mid-weigh-ins when it was announced that the fight between Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez was canceled due to “weight management” issues on Rodriguez’s side.

MAIN CARD

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265) vs. Jailton Almeida (231)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs. Ian Machado Garry (170.5)

Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (204.5)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (169.5)

PRELIMS
Matt Brown (170) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Karl Williams (239.5) vs. Chase Sherman (254)

Cody Stamann (139) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) *140 pounds catchweight

Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs. Mandy Bohm (126

Bryan Battle (173) vs. Gabe Green (170.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134)

Battle missed weight, fine and fight status has not been revealed yet.

