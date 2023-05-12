UFC Charlotte blistering fight finishes video

Why are fight fans always so enamored by heavyweight fighters? Well, just take a look at some of these finishes by Saturday’s UFC Charlotte athletes and you’ll find out.

UFC Charlotte headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida are not fighters that like to go to the final bell. Of their combined 37 bouts only four have gone to a decision.

Rozenstruik is one of the most powerful punchers in the sport. He’s won 12 of his 13 victories by way knockout, including some brutal finishes that you can watch in the video below.

A little more rare for a heavyweight, Almeida, also a prolific finisher, has seven wins by way of knockout, but 11 stoppages coming via his submission prowess.

UFC Charlotte loses one bout and two fighters miss weight

UFC Charlotte top fight finishes

Who knows how UFC Charlotte will play out, but before Rozenstruik and Almeida dent the Octagon floor, watch these spectacular past finishes.