UFC Charlotte Bonuses: Matt Brown still has the thunder

The post-fight performance bonuses are in from UFC Charlotte, which took place on Saturday, featuring heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The fights took place in front of a record-setting sold-out crowd.

UFC Charlotte sets Fight Night attendance record

UFC Charlotte: Jairzinho vs. Almeida drew a crowd of 18,712, according to UFC officials, who said it was the biggest United States draw in UFC Fight Night history. The sold-out crowd accounted for a gate of $2.09 million.

UFC Charlotte Fighter Bonuses

It was an outstanding night of finishes with UFC Charlotte main event winner Jailton Almeida leading the way.

Performance Of The Night: Jailton Almeida

Almeida made his way to the Octagon via Dana White’s Contender Series. He added Rozenstruik to his hit list, making him his fifth victim in five UFC fights in just under four minutes. Almeida finished the fight with a rear-naked choke submission.

Performance Of The Night: Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry made a big move in the UFC welterweight division with a blistering first-round finish of Daniel Rodriguez in Charlotte. His three-minute TKO stoppage moved Garry to 5-0 in the Octagon and 12-0 overall, establishing him a legitimate threat in the 170-pound division.

Performance Of The Night: Carlos Ulberg

New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg finished his third-consecutive fight via knockout with a lead hook that sent Ihor Pootieria falling to the floor just over two minutes into their fight. He upped his record to 8-1 with the victory and scored one of the four $50,000 UFC Charlotte post-fight bonuses.

Performance Of The Night: Matt Brown

Matt Brown may truly be immortal. At 42 years of age, the 30-time UFC veteran added the 16th knockout victory of his career to his resume. Brown took just over four minutes to land a right hand that sent fellow veteran Court McGee down and out.

UFC Charlotte Live Results – Rozenstruik vs. Almeida