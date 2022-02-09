UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko posts graceful dance video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 9, 2022
UFC women’s flyweight champion and top pound-for-pound female fighter on the planet Valentina Shevchenko likes to dance inside and outside of the octagon.

Following her wins, “Bullet” performs a quick twirl before being interviewed inside the cage. In her free time, the 33-year old enjoys performing traditional Kyrgyzstan dances and posting the videos online. Check out her latest dance video.

