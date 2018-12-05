Randy Couture Sex Tape Leaked

Perhaps mixed martial arts finally is mainstream. The latest celebrity to be hit by a sex tape scandal is from the world of mixed martial arts, as a tape of UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has been leaked to the internet.

There had been rumors of the leaking of a sex tape floating around, and MMAWeekly.com can confirm that it has been released on at least one popular pornographic website. Unlike many other celebrity sex tapes in circulation, Couture’s does not involve other individuals.

Couture has yet to make any public comment on the tape to indicate whether or not it was a case of hacking.

Couture was one of the most storied fighters in UFC history, having debuted at UFC 13. He is a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, making him the first fighter in history to hold that distinction.

Couture last fought in 2011, losing via knockout to fellow former UFC champion Lyoto Machida.