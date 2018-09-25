Frank Mir to Grapple Satoshi Ishii at Quintet 3 in Las Vegas

Kazushi Sakuraba earlier this year launched Quintet, a five on five tag team grappling competition.

The first three Quintet events took place in Tokyo, but Sakuraba is branching out and bringing his unique event to Las Vegas on Oct. 5, and he’s pulling out all the stops.

Sakuraba will face former WEC champion Uriah Faber as their teams square off as part of the five-on-fave tag team competitions, but there will be other individual bouts as well.

One of the feature bouts matches former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir against gold-medal-winning Olympic judoka Satoshi Ishii. Another marquee match-up pits 16-year-old grappling phenom Nicky Ryan against Japanese icon Hideo Tokoro.

TRENDING > Dana White and Matt Hughes Share Emotional Moment at Documentary Release

Sakuraba is also going all out with his broadcast team. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will join former Bellator commentator Sean Wheelock to do commentary, while the former “Crazy Pride Lady” Lenny Hardte will also be part of the crew.

Quintet 3 takes place on Oct. 5 – the night before Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight belt on the line against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 – at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It will also stream live on UFC Fight Pass, the promotion’s digital subscription service.