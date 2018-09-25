HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Concedes Conor McGregor Gets Away With More Than Other Fighters, but ‘He’s Worth It’

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 NY Presser

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA’

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Press Conference NYC

featuredConor McGregor UNHINGED: Best Trash Talk Moments from UFC 229 Press Conference

Thiago Santos UFC 198 weigh-in

featuredThiago Santos Elbows His Way to a Third Round TKO Over Eryk Anders in Main Event

Frank Mir to Grapple Satoshi Ishii at Quintet 3 in Las Vegas

September 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Kazushi Sakuraba earlier this year launched Quintet, a five on five tag team grappling competition. 

The first three Quintet events took place in Tokyo, but Sakuraba is branching out and bringing his unique event to Las Vegas on Oct. 5, and he’s pulling out all the stops.

Sakuraba will face former WEC champion Uriah Faber as their teams square off as part of the five-on-fave tag team competitions, but there will be other individual bouts as well. 

One of the feature bouts matches former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir against gold-medal-winning Olympic judoka Satoshi Ishii. Another marquee match-up pits 16-year-old grappling phenom Nicky Ryan against Japanese icon Hideo Tokoro.

TRENDING > Dana White and Matt Hughes Share Emotional Moment at Documentary Release

Sakuraba is also going all out with his broadcast team. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will join former Bellator commentator Sean Wheelock to do commentary, while the former “Crazy Pride Lady” Lenny Hardte will also be part of the crew.

Quintet 3 takes place on Oct. 5 – the night before Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight belt on the line against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 – at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It will also stream live on UFC Fight Pass, the promotion’s digital subscription service.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA