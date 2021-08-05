UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko posts bikini pics while training in Washington

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is in training camp for her UFC 266 co-main event title defense against Lauren Murphy.

“Bullet” posted photos to her Instagram account of her relaxing at the beach. Training camps aren’t solely spent in the gym.

Shevchenko (21-3) captured the women’s 125-pound championship by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in December 2018. She’s defended her title five times.

