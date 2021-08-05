HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko posts bikini pics while training in Washington

August 5, 2021
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is in training camp for her UFC 266 co-main event title defense against Lauren Murphy.

“Bullet” posted photos to her Instagram account of her relaxing at the beach. Training camps aren’t solely spent in the gym.

Shevchenko (21-3) captured the women’s 125-pound championship by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in December 2018. She’s defended her title five times.

