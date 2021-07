UFC champ Rose Namajunas posts new training footage | Video

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is working on all aspects of her game and posting videos of her training.

Namajunas became the first woman in UFC history to regain her title after losing it when she defeated Zhang Weili in the UFC 261 co-main event in April. Check out “Thug” in the gym.

Miesha Tate: ‘I was suffering from depression’ | Video

Khabib shot down Georges St-Pierre scrap