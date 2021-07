UFC Champ Rose Namajunas Harnesses the Power of Nature in String Bikini | Video

Two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas got back to nature recently and took in the power of a waterfall and posted the footage on social media.

Namajunas became the first female fighter in UFC history to lose a title and win it back when she defeated former champion Zhang Weili by knockout at UFC 261 in April.

Holly Holm showcases a striking drill | Video

Holly Holm shows off sunburn and it looks painful