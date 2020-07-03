UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has passed away from complications stemming from his contracting COVID-19. Abdulmanap was 57 years of age.

Abdulmanap was hospitalized with pneumonia-like symptoms in April in Dagestan. As his condition worsened, he was flown to a military hospital in Moscow, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has swept across the globe.

Khabib’s father suffered a heart attack brought on by the disease in May and underwent emergency bypass surgery. He was twice placed into a medically induced coma, according to Russian news outlet RT.

Abdulmanap reportedly succumbed to brain injuries caused by a stroke, which stemmed from complications from fighting the disease.

The senior Nurmagomedov was a decorated combat Sambo veteran, who has coached Khabib throughout his entire mixed martial arts career. He also coached several other athletes.

Because of visa issues with the United States, Abdulmanap was only able to corner his son one time during the champion’s UFC career. That was Khabib’s most recent bout when he unified his title with that of interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib is next expected to fight in September, when he is again expected to unify his title with the interim belt currently held by Justin Gaethje. Unless coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted before then, the bout is expected to take place on UFC Fight Island, which is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

