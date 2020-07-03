HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas talks fight preparation, family loss to COVID-19 ahead of UFC 251

UFC on ESPN 12 Fighter Salaries

featuredDustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

Dustin Poirier cracks Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

featuredDustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker in action-packed UFC on ESPN 12 main event

UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

July 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has passed away from complications stemming from his contracting COVID-19. Abdulmanap was 57 years of age.

Abdulmanap was hospitalized with pneumonia-like symptoms in April in Dagestan. As his condition worsened, he was flown to a military hospital in Moscow, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has swept across the globe.

Khabib’s father suffered a heart attack brought on by the disease in May and underwent emergency bypass surgery. He was twice placed into a medically induced coma, according to Russian news outlet RT.

Abdulmanap reportedly succumbed to brain injuries caused by a stroke, which stemmed from complications from fighting the disease.

The senior Nurmagomedov was a decorated combat Sambo veteran, who has coached Khabib throughout his entire mixed martial arts career. He also coached several other athletes. 

Because of visa issues with the United States, Abdulmanap was only able to corner his son one time during the champion’s UFC career. That was Khabib’s most recent bout when he unified his title with that of interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib is next expected to fight in September, when he is again expected to unify his title with the interim belt currently held by Justin Gaethje. Unless coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted before then, the bout is expected to take place on UFC Fight Island, which is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

TRENDING > Dana White releases UFC Fight Island infrastructure first-look video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA