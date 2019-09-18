UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Russian president Vladimir Putin (video)

(Courtesy of RT Sport)

Following his victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The head of the Republic of Dagestan, Vladimir Vasiliev, was also present at the meeting.

A resident of Dagestan and the UFC’s first Muslim champion, Nurmagomedov has been making the rounds with world dignitaries after he kept his undefeated streak intact. He is currently 28-0, awaiting his next match-up, which will likely be against Tony Ferguson either later this year or in early 2020.

TRENDING > UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier recap video

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.