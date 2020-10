UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov comments on rising star Khamzat Chimaev

Ahead of his UFC 254 bout with Justin Gaethje, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his thoughts on upcoming UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

