UFC champ Jessica Andrade posts nude photo wearing nothing but championship belt

Jessica Andrade is so proud of her UFC strawweight championship belt that she didn’t want to distract from its shine with anything, not even clothes.

Andrade posted a picture of herself, apparently fully nude, with nothing but the UFC championship belt draped over her shoulder and carefully placed. The caption accompanying the photo translates to “just a basic picture for a Monday.”

Andrade captured the UFC starwweight title on May 11 at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro. Though Rose Namajunas was looking good early in the fight, looking to defend the belt, Andrade scooped her up and slammed her to the canvas in the second round, knocking her out at the 2:58 mark. The bout earned her the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night.

The victory was Andrade’s fourth consecutive win. Her lone defeat in her last eight bouts was to former women’s strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Andrade’s first title defense has yet to be scheduled. Jedrzejczyk has lost three of her last four fights, so she might not get the quick trip to the front of the line despite her past victory over Andrade. The new champ has, however, said that she would entertain an immediate rematch with Namajunas, who has yet to decide whether or not she will continue fighting.