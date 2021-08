UFC Champ Israel Adesanya reacts to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley boxing bout | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reacts and gives his thoughts on the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley boxing match, and also talks about his own boxing career.

Paul picked up his fourth professional boxing win on Sunday, defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision. The win advanced Paul’s record to 4-0.

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

