UFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video

February 11, 2022
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defended Joe Rogan during the UFC 271 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday.

Rogan has been surrounded by controversy due to content on his podcast about COVID-19 treatments and the past use of a racial slur during episodes. Rogan apologized for the use of the N-word and Spotify remains committed to continue hosting Rogan’s podcast on their platform.

In May 2020, Rogan announced that he had inked a multi-year licensing deal with Spotify. The deal was reportedly worth $100 million and made The Joe Rogan Experience exclusive to the Spotify platform. A reported 11 million listeners tune in for each episode.

Adesanya passionately defended Rogan. “Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Adesanya said.

Hear Adesanya’s advice for Rogan below.

