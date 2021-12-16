UFC champ Israel Adesanya breaks down Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch: ‘I don’t want to see this again’ | Video

UFC middleweight champion and striking connoisseur Israel Adesanya breaks down the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, and lost by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley stepped in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

Hear what “The Last Stylebender” has to say, and get his insights about the second bout between Paul and Woodley.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

