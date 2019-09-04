UFC champ champ Amanda Nunes featured on ESPN Body Issue cover

The final print edition of ESPN The Magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 6 with the 11th Annual BODY Issue, a franchise created to celebrate the athletic form.

UFC champ champ Amanda Nunes is one of the featured athletes in the final print edition of ESPN The Magazine. She will also be featured on the cover of the magazine.

As always, the BODY issue features athletes of all shapes and sizes, representing numerous sports. The official gallery, including photos and athlete story pages, is live now on ESPN.com/BODYISSUE.

Additionally, this final print edition features a retrospective look back through the history of ESPN The Magazine including an essay by one of the founding editors, Steve Wulf, as he talks to the four original NEXT players – Kobe Bryant, Alex Rodriguez, Eric Lindros and Kordell Stewart – who were on the inaugural cover in March 1998.

“It is bittersweet to send this final print issue out into the world. Our entire team at ESPN The Magazine is filled with pride, not only for this particular issue — and all cornerstone franchises we have built, from BODY to Heroes, and others — but for the opportunity to have had more than two decades of bringing fans inside the stories of the sports and athletes they love,” said Alison Overholt, Vice President, Editorial Director and Executive Producer, ESPN. “Just as those stories don’t end, neither does the story of magazine-style journalism here at ESPN. Our team is excited to embrace a new mission to continue serving sports fans with the bedrock feature storytelling that we do daily on ESPN’s digital platforms, and also with the multi-platform ESPN Cover Story that will debut in October. In the meantime, we hope readers enjoy this year’s BODY issue and learning about the lives of the many incredible athletes who are featured.”

(Photo Credit: Marcus Smith for ESPN)

The 2019 ESPN The Magazine BODY Issue athlete roster is as follows:

Scout Bassett , U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Athlete

Liz Cambage , Las Vegas Aces Center

Katrin Davidsdottir , CrossFit Women’s Champion, 2015 & 2016

Eagles Offensive Line : Super Bowl LII Champions Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson Jason Kelce Isaac Seumalo Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Myles Garrett , Cleveland Browns Defensive End

James Hinchcliffe , IndyCar Series Driver

Alex Honnold , Climber

Evander Kane , San Jose Sharks Left Wing

Brooks Koepka , PGA Tour Golfer and World #1

Nancy Lieberman , Basketball Hall of Famer

Amanda Nunes , UFC Champion

Kelley O’Hara , USWNT and Utah Royals Defender

Katelyn Ohashi , Gymnast

Chris Paul , Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard

Lakey Peterson , WSL Surfer

Michael Thomas , New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder, Reigning NL MVP

In addition to the stunning photography, the BODY issue contains seven full-length features on various athletes including: Scout Bassett by Tim Keown, Liz Cambage by Ramona Shelburne, Katrin Davidsdottir by Wright Thompson, James Hinchcliffe by Ryan McGee, Alex Honnold by Seth Wickersham, Evander Kane by Martenzie Johnson and Christian Yelich by Sam Miller.

