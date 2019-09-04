HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov addresses UFC 242 and Conor McGregor punching old man (video)

Weili Zhang crowned first UFC champion in Shenzhen

featuredUFC Shenzhen results: Weili Zhang TKOs Jessica Andrade, becomes first Chinese UFC champion

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 15 Live Results: Andrade vs. Zhang (Results & Fight Stats)

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier agree: Tony Ferguson should get next UFC title shot

UFC champ champ Amanda Nunes featured on ESPN Body Issue cover

September 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

The final print edition of ESPN The Magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 6 with the 11th Annual BODY Issue, a franchise created to celebrate the athletic form. 

UFC champ champ Amanda Nunes is one of the featured athletes in the final print edition of ESPN The Magazine. She will also be featured on the cover of the magazine.

As always, the BODY issue features athletes of all shapes and sizes, representing numerous sports. The official gallery, including photos and athlete story pages, is live now on ESPN.com/BODYISSUE.

Additionally, this final print edition features a retrospective look back through the history of ESPN The Magazine including an essay by one of the founding editors, Steve Wulf, as he talks to the four original NEXT players – Kobe Bryant, Alex Rodriguez, Eric Lindros and Kordell Stewart – who were on the inaugural cover in March 1998.

“It is bittersweet to send this final print issue out into the world. Our entire team at ESPN The Magazine is filled with pride, not only for this particular issue — and all cornerstone franchises we have built, from BODY to Heroes, and others — but for the opportunity to have had more than two decades of bringing fans inside the stories of the sports and athletes they love,” said Alison Overholt, Vice President, Editorial Director and Executive Producer, ESPN. “Just as those stories don’t end, neither does the story of magazine-style journalism here at ESPN. Our team is excited to embrace a new mission to continue serving sports fans with the bedrock feature storytelling that we do daily on ESPN’s digital platforms, and also with the multi-platform ESPN Cover Story that will debut in October. In the meantime, we hope readers enjoy this year’s BODY issue and learning about the lives of the many incredible athletes who are featured.”

Amanda Nunes ESPN Body Issue Cover 2019 - Marcus Smith for ESPN

(Photo Credit: Marcus Smith for ESPN)

The 2019 ESPN The Magazine BODY Issue athlete roster is as follows:

  • Scout Bassett, U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Athlete
  • Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces Center
  • Katrin Davidsdottir, CrossFit Women’s Champion, 2015 & 2016
  • Eagles Offensive Line: Super Bowl LII Champions
    • Brandon Brooks
    • Lane Johnson
    • Jason Kelce
    • Isaac Seumalo
    • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Defensive End
  • James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Series Driver
  • Alex Honnold, Climber
  • Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks Left Wing
  • Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour Golfer and World #1
  • Nancy Lieberman, Basketball Hall of Famer
  • Amanda Nunes, UFC Champion
  • Kelley O’Hara, USWNT and Utah Royals Defender
  • Katelyn Ohashi, Gymnast
  • Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard
  • Lakey Peterson, WSL Surfer
  • Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver
  • Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder, Reigning NL MVP

In addition to the stunning photography, the BODY issue contains seven full-length features on various athletes including: Scout Bassett by Tim Keown, Liz Cambage by Ramona Shelburne, Katrin Davidsdottir by Wright Thompson, James Hinchcliffe by Ryan McGee, Alex Honnold by Seth Wickersham, Evander Kane by Martenzie Johnson and Christian Yelich by Sam Miller.

TRENDING > Watch Dustin Poirier defeat Max Holloway for UFC gold (UFC 242 fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA