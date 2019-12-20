HOT OFF THE WIRE
Henry Cejudo UFC 238 two belts

featuredUFC double-champ Henry Cejudo is being stripped of his flyweight belt

featuredUFC Busan weigh-in results: Frankie Edgar and Korean Zombie set for South Korean showdown

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington - UFC 245 American Dream

featuredKamaru Usman: I’m more American than Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman standing over Colby Covington at UFC 245

featuredKamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

UFC Busan weigh-in video and quick results: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

December 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 23: Edgar vs. Zombie weigh-ins from ESPN+. Get a final look at the fighters, as they step on the scale before stepping into the cage in Buson, South Korea, in the wee hours (North American time) to fight.

The fight card is topped by home country hero Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). Jung remains in the main event after former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar agreed to be a short-notice replacement for his original opponent, Brian Ortega. Ortega fell off the card after he suffered a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Edgar had been on track for his bantamweight debut opposite Cory Sandhagen in January, but when the UFC needed a high profile opponent to keep Jung in the main event in his home country, the former champion jumped at the opportunity to headline a card in South Korea, although the fight keeps him in the featherweight division for the moment.

TRENDING > Nigerian-born UFC champion Kamaru Usman: I’m more American than Colby Covington

UFC on ESPN+ 23 weigh-in results

Main Card (5 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
  • Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (206)
  • Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)
  • Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)
  • Jun Yong Park (186) vs. Marc-André Barriault (186)
  • Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Prelims (2 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ciryl Gane (246) vs. Tanner Boser (249)
  • Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (145)
  • Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
  • Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)
  • Miranda Granger (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)
  • Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA