UFC Busan weigh-in results: Frankie Edgar and Korean Zombie set for South Korean showdown

The UFC on ESPN+ 23 headliner for Saturday’s event in Busan, South Korea, is a go following Friday’s (local time) early morning weigh-in.

The UFC Busan main event pits former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar against home country hero Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). Both men stepped on the scale at 146 pounds for their featherweight non-title headliner.

Edgar had been slated to make a move down to bantamweight for his next bout, but that was before Jung’s original opponent, Brian Ortega, had to withdraw because of an injury. Edgar didn’t hesitate in scrapping his 135-pound debut opposite Cory Sandhagen in order to give Jung a main event worthy opponent.

The UFC Busan co-main event features two light heavyweight fighters trying to find their way into a title fight. Volkan Oezdemir lost to Daniel Cormier in his only UFC title fight to date, and is trying to earn another crack at gold. He lost bouts to Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes after failing to take the belt from Cormier, but rebounded with a knockout of Ilir Latifi earlier this year.

He will attempt to build some momentum in a battle with Aleksander Rakic, who has been lighting up the division. Rakic is 12-1, having defeated all four of his UFC opponents, including a head kick knockout that sent Jimi Manuwa into retirement.

Oezdemir and Rakic each weighed 206 pounds for the bout.

Every UFC on ESPN+ 23 made weight.

UFC on ESPN+ 23 weigh-in results

Main Card (5 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (206)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Jun Yong Park (186) vs. Marc-André Barriault (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Prelims (2 a.m. ET on ESPN+)