UFC Buenos Aires: Santiago Ponzinibbio – ‘I’m a Real Warrior’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio enters the UFC Fight Night Buenos Aires main event matchup with Neil Magny on a six-fight win streak.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.