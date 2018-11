UFC Buenos Aires: Neil Magny Says He’ll Break Santiago Ponzinibbio

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Neil Magny isn’t concerned about facing Santiago Ponzinibbio in hostile territory on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 140. Magny doesn’t think the fight will go the distance and predicts that he’ll ‘break’ Ponzinibbio for a finish.

