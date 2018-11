UFC Buenos Aires: Neil Magny – ‘I Bring It Every Single Fight’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweights Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night Buenos Aires as the UFC heads to Argentina for the first time ever.

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley Receives Suspension from Nevada Commission for Failed Drug Test

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.