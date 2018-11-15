HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Buenos Aires Media Day Faceoffs: Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio Keep it Jovial

November 15, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week is making its first trip to Argentina, landing in the capital city of Buenos Aires. 

UFC Fight Night 140 is topped by a pivotal welterweight bout between Top 10 contenders Neil Magny and home country favorite Santiago Ponzinibbio. The winner will take a huge stride toward title contention, while the loser would suffer a serious setback.

Magny and Ponzinibbio kept things in a jovial mood when they faced off at Thursday’s UFC Buenos Aires Media Day, as they and the other fighters squared off for photographers.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. 

               

