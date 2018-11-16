UFC Buenos Aires: Magny vs. Santiago Set, but Cynthia Calivillo Misses Weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 16, 2018
A week after its 25th Anniversary event in Denver, the Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Buenos Aires for its first event in Argentina. Headlined by a welterweight showdown, the UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio fight card was made official at Friday’s early weigh-ins.

Though Neil Magny (21-6) has long been on the cusp of a welterweight title shot, his path has been a bit bumpy over the past couple of years. Still, he maintains the No. 8 spot in the 170-pound division.

Hot on his heels is Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3), who is currently ranked at No. 10 in the division due in large part to a six-fight winning streak. Coming off of wins over Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry, Ponzinibbio is looking to the fight with Magny on his home turf to be the one that launches him into the upper echelon of the division.

Magny and Ponzinibbio will get their opportunity prove their championship mettle on Saturday after each of them weighed 171 pounds for their main event bout.

The UFC Fight Night 140 co-main event pits two featherweights trying to hang on and make a climb back up the divisional ladder. Sitting at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins are fighting for their spots in the Top 15. Neither fighter had any issues with the scale.

The only fighter on the card that had trouble was Cynthia Calvillo, who is making her first trip to the Octagon since serving a nine-month suspension in Nevada after she tested positive in-competition for marijuana metabolites.

Calvillo tipped the scale at 118 pounds for her strawweight bout with Poliana Botelho. The fight remained intact with Calvillo being fined 20-percent of her fight purse.

UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Santiago Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1)

  • Neil Magny (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
  • Ricardo Lamas (145.5) vs. Darren Elkins (145)
  • Khalil Rountree (204.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)
  • Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185)
  • Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)
  • Cynthia Calvillo (118) vs. Poliana Botelho (115.5)*

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1)

  • Michel Prazeres (170.5) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (170)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.5)
  • Humberto Bandenay (145.5) vs. Austin Arnett (145.5)
  • Laureano Staropoli (169) vs. Hector Aldana (169.5)

Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Devin Powell (155) vs. Jesus Pinedo  (156)
  • Nad Narimani (145.5) vs. Anderson dos Santos (144.5)

*Calvillo missed weight

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. 

               

