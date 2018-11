UFC Buenos Aires: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Weigh-in Video, Live at 5 pm ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, tune in for Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in live at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.