UFC Buenos Aires: Darren Elkins Hoping to Get Back Into the Top Ten with Win Over Ricardo Lamas

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Featherweight Darren Elkins expects an exciting fight when he faces Ricardo Lamas in the UFC Fight 140 co-main event in Buenos Aires on Saturday. He hopes to break back into the top ten rankings with a win.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.