UFC Brooklyn Bonuses: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Cashes In

The UFC’s debut on ESPN+ and ESPN is in the books. During the event’s post-fight press conference following Saturday’s fight card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses. Henry Cejudo, Donald Cerrone and Alex Hernandez took home the performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night was awarded to Cerrone in Hernandez for their lightweight bout that headlined the preliminary card that aired on ESPN. Hernandez came out aggressively after talking a good amount of smack leading up to the fight, but Cerrone stayed poised. Cerrone found his range late in the opening round and started to inflict damage with knees and punches.

In the second frame, Hernandez took the fight to Cerrone once again. Cerrone delivered kicks and knees to the body before firing off a right high kick to the head. It partially landed and put Hernandez on wobbly legs. Cerrone finished seconds later with a series of punches on the ground. The fight earned the two Fight of the Night honors and banked Cerrone a Performance of the Night bonus for the finish.

Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his 32-second stoppage of bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw in the fight card’s main event. Dillashaw dropped down to the 125-pound division to challenge for the belt. Cejudo ended those hopes with a right hand and a barrage of strikes to retain his title.