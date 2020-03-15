UFC Brasilia fighter bonuses: Gilbert Burns stops Demian Maia to take the torch and $50k

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 14, 2020
UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira took place under trying circumstances, at best. 

The athletes fought in front of hardly anyone. The 16,000-seat arena was closed to a live audience following moves by the Brazilian government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That left the fighters competing with only a skeleton crew of UFC staff, athletic commission officials, and their cornermen. 

Without the enthusiasm of a live audience, many of the bouts went the distance. Only three of the 12 bouts were finishes.

Main eventer Charles Oliveira was one of the fighters that secured a finish, which earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. 

Oliveira looked as sharp as ever, securing a guillotine submission of Kevin Lee just 28 seconds into the third frame of the fight.

Co-main event winner Gilbert Burns joined Oliveira as the other Performance of the Night bonus winner. Burns stopped longtime veteran Demian Maia midway through their bout, dropping him with a left hook and then finishing him off with a flurry of punches and hammerfists.

Fight of the Night honors went to Mayra Bueno and Maryna Moroz for their preliminary bout. After three rounds of action, Bueno earned a unanimous decision, but each woman was awarded a $50,000 bonus for her effort.

UFC Brasilia Fighter Performance Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Charles Oliveira
  • Performance of the Night: Gilbert Burns
  • Fight of the Night: Mayra Bueno vs. Maryna Moroz

