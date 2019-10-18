UFC Boston: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman preview — In their own words

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight on Friday, looking to jump the line to a shot at 205-pound champ Jon Jones. To do so, he’ll have to get past No. 4 ranked Dominick Reyes, who intends to be a rude welcoming committee for Weidman.

Watch as Weidman and Reyes break down their match-up and state their cases for winning on Friday at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.