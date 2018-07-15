UFC Boise Octagon Interview: Chad Mendes

<span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight contender Chad Mendes returned to action after a two-year suspension on Saturday against Myles Jury at UFC Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho. “Money” made quick work of Jury and reminded the 145-pound division that he’s back.

The UFC keeps rolling through its very busy July schedule next week, when the Octagon drops down in Germany. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua faces late replacement Anthony Smith in the UFC Fight Night 134 main event on Sunday, July 22, in Hamburg.

RELATED: