UFC Beijing Face-Off Video: Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou

The fighters for UFC Fight Night 141 in Beijing stepped on the scale on Friday and then faced off for fans. Watch the highlights from the UFC Beijing weigh-ins as main event fighters Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou squared off, as well as co-main eventers Alistair Overeem and Sergey Pavlovich.

The UFC Fight Night 141 card begins at 3:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. PT, as Friday tips over into Saturday in North America.

UFC Fight Night Beijing Weigh-in Results

Main Card (6:30 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Francis Ngannou (254)

Alistair Overeem (247) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (257)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. David Zawada (170)

Vincent Morales (136) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Prelims (3:15 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

Lauren Mueller (126) vs. Wu Yanan (126)

Rashad Coulter (208) vs. Hu Yaozong (205)*

Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Weili Zhang (116)

Martin Day (126) vs. Liu Pingyuan (135)

Syuri Kondo (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Kevin Holland (186) vs. John Phillips (186)

Louis Smolka (135.5) vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji (134.5)

*Coulter missed weight and will be fined 20% of his purse. The fight will continue as scheduled.

