UFC Beijing: Daniel Cormier Previews Francis Ngannou vs. Curtis Blaydes 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two-division champion Daniel Cormier previews the main event rematch between Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou set to go down at UFC Fight Night Beijing on Saturday. Ngannou defeated Blaydes by TKO when the two first met inside the Octagon in April 2016.

