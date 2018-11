UFC Beijing: Curtis Blaydes – ‘I’m Better Than Francis Ngannou in Every Way’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes looks to get his redemption when he meets Francis Ngannou for the second time in the UFC Beijing main event. The two first fought in 2016 with Ngannou scoring a doctor stoppage at the end of the second round.

Tune in for full UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 Live Results, Saturday, Nov. 24, at 3:15 a.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.