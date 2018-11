UFC Beijing: Alistair Overeem Looks to Hand Sergei Pavlovich His First Loss

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem before he takes on Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Beijing this Saturday. Overeem is coming off back-to-back loses and is looking to give Pavolich is first career loss.

