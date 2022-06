UFC Austin Official Scorecard: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

The UFC Austin main event between featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett ended in a split decision on Saturday at the Moody Center in Texas.

The judges all agreed on that Emmett won the first and third rounds. They all also agreed that Kattar won round five. Check out the official scorecard below.

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett UFC Austin Official Scorecard