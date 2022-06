UFC Austin Main Event Weigh-in Video: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

The UFC Austin main event fighters, Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett, officially weighed in on Friday morning in Texas.

No. 4 ranked featherweight Kattar officially weighed in at 146 pounds while No. 7 ranked Emmett tipped the scales slightly lighter at 145.5 pounds. See how they looked during weigh-ins.

UFC Austin Weigh-in Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

